King's Lynn drink-driver caught on shop trip for more alcohol, court told

An uninsured drink-driver was on his way to buy more alcohol when police saw his vehicle swerving in the road.

Tibor Raduly, 35, was spotted driving a Vauxhall Astra erratically in Hardwick Road at about 00.20am on April 5.

“The vehicle swerved multiple times into the oncoming lane,” prosecutor Jane Fowles told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Raduly failed a roadside breath test and in custody blew 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Checks showed that he only held a provisional licence, therefore his insurance was invalidated because he was driving unsupervised at the time.

Factory team leader Raduly, of Lansdowne Street, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said: “He doesn’t believe that the driving was as described by the officers.

“He tells me he felt fine to drive but clearly he wasn’t. He was going from his home address to Tesco to buy some more alcohol.”

Raduly was banned for 18 months, which can be cut with completion of a rehabilitation course. He was fined £330 each for the drink-driving and insurance offences.

There was no separate penalty for the licence matter.

He was ordered to pay £105 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.