King's Lynn drink-driver moved car 'to avoid parking ticket', court told

A Lynn man was caught driving erratically in the town centre at twice the alcohol limit.

Constantin Florin Bacita was spotted driving a Ford Fiesta on the wrong side of the road and using excessive speed, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan said the incident happened in the Railway Road and Blackfriars Road area and when 23-year-old Bacita was pulled over he immediately told officers that he had been drinking.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

A roadside check showed 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which had risen to 77 micrograms in an evidential test following his arrest. The legal limit is 35.

Bacita, of Railway Road, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on November 9.

Solicitor Rob New said in mitigation that the defendant had been to a club and left his car where it was later likely to get a parking ticket.

He said: “He came out of the club and didn’t feel particularly intoxicated. He moved the car a relatively short distance.”

He added that a driving ban would present a problem for Bacita to get to his work as a manager for a local refrigeration company.

He told the bench: “His partner says she won’t be able to assist getting him there and back as she works at the hospital.”

Bacita was disqualified for 17 months, which can be cut with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £32 victim surcharge.

