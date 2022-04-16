King's Lynn driver 'bought licence in Germany', court told

The quality of a fake driving licence used by a Lynn man must have amused police officers, a solicitor said.

Mehmed Mehmed told police that he had paid 1,200 euros for the counterfeit item in September 2020, Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday.

He had got it from a friend called Kamil while living in Germany, the court was told.

“He did find it surprising that it was a Czech Republic licence but Kamil said ‘don’t worry,’” prosecutor Collette Harper said.

The friend had then blocked him from making further contact.

Mehmed, 34, was stopped by police in Hardwick Road on March 19.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “The custody summary that I’ve read shows that this Czech Republic driving licence could not have been very impressive to look at.

“In fact one can imagine eyebrows being raised as the officers looked at it and checked it against Mr Mehmed.”

Mr Cogan said Mehmed had been using a Ford Fiesta to drive to work.

The defendant, of Friars Street, pleaded guilty to three offences.

He was disqualified from driving for six months for having no insurance.

For possession of a driving licence with intent to deceive, he was fined £150.

There was no separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mehmet was also told to pay £145 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.