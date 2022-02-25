King's Lynn drug-driver caught after jumping red light, court told

A Gaywood man who drove through a red light while six times the drug limit has been banned from the roads.

Benjamin Revell, 22, was in a Ford Focus pulled over by police who had seen the traffic light offence in Gayton Road, Lynn.

“They could smell alcohol so they did a roadside test which was negative,” said prosecutor Jodin Gherra.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

“A search of the vehicle found a small quantity of white powder.

“The defendant admitted to taking cocaine the night before.”

A test in custody showed that Revell, of Parkway, had 308 micrograms of a cocaine by-product per litre of blood in his system. The specified limit is 50.

The court was told he had a previous conviction in December 2021 for class A drug possession.

Solicitor Claire Edgeler said in mitigation that this was for the cocaine which had been found during the stop.

She added that Revell had been going to work at the time of the driving offence.

“He’d been out the night before. He had some alcohol, he had some cocaine.

“What was found in his vehicle was what was left over – a very small amount,” said Miss Edgeler.

She added: “He thought he would be absolutely fine because he had the cocaine the night before. He didn’t think it would still be there the following morning. He’s learnt a very salutary lesson.”

Revell, who pleaded guilty to drug-driving in October 30 last year, was disqualified for 12 months.

He was also fined £200 and told to pay a £34 victim surcharge.