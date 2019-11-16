A barber described as a “responsible young man” has admitted drug-driving while doing 103mph on the A47 near Lynn.

Audi A4 driver Oliver Michael Warner was pulled over after being clocked on a stretch of 70mph dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the evening of May 11, Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

The 24-year-old failed a roadside drug wipe and a later evidential test showed 184 micrograms of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The specified limit is 50.

Warner, of Milton Avenue, Lynn, who had no previous convictions or cautions, admitted speeding at Terrington St John and drug-driving at Tilney All Saints.

Solicitor Tim Bartlam, mitigating, described Warner as a working man - “an Average Joe” – who was rushing to get home.

He said: “He’s technically single, buying a house in Highgate so in all other respects apart from these offences he’s a responsible young man.

“The night before he had been with a friend experimenting with the drug cocaine. He’d never taken it before. He thought he would be okay [to drive] the next day, not appreciating that it can stay in the system for a long time after.”

Warner was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.