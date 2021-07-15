Supporters will be congregating on Saturday outside Burtons in Lynn High Street from 2pm to take the knee in support against racism.

Organiser of the event, Jo Rust, an Independent socialist councillor and secretary of the King's Lynn and District Trades Council, said the event had been prompted by the recent furore after racism shown to England's black players after the national teams defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

She said: "Until every area including King's Lynn take a stand against racism, racists will feel they can go unchallenged.

Save the King's Lynn QEH Hospital Protesters march through King's Lynn Town Centre led by Jo Rust (Local MP). (48841938)

"Taking the knee means so much to our black community we will be taking the knee to show our respect and solidarity. This isn't gesture politics, this is showing solidarity, strength and community that racism is abhorrent and has no place in our society."

Members of the public are welcome to support this event.

Mrs Rust said: "People in Lynn should have the same opportunities as any other big areas to show solidarity in a prominent and visible way.

Black Lives Matter, King's Parade, April 24, 2021 (46521491)

"They will have the chance to talk to us. Those young England footballers had an outpouring of love and respect from people of Lynn when they suffered horrendous racist abuse. We want to show that racism will not be tolerated."

Campaigners will also be attending the event to Save the QEH beforehand and it is hoped that plenty of support will be given in joining in with taking the knee.

Future events in support of Black Lives Matter are being planned for later in the year.

Taking the knee by sportsmen has proved controversial both here and in America, where it originated. Home Secretary Priti Patel has been criticised for refusing to condemn football fans who booed the gesture.