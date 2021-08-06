A family that has been through the heartbreaking loss of their son wants to give back to a charity that has helped them grieve.

Genna Price, of Lynn, lost her son Jensen through a late miscarriage earlier this year.

This is the second time she has lost a child and she hopes to raise funds for West Norfolk charity Theresa’s Little Treasures, a baby bereavement organisation that has created a range of special keepsakes for the family.

Geena Price and her partner with Jensen CREDIT Geena Price (49922161)

Ms Price’s partner Cameron Thurston is also running the GEAR 10K later this month, and has created a Just Giving page.

Ms Price said: “It’s the worst thing anyone can ever go through and I’ve been through it twice.

“This time I’ve got some amazing keepsakes and I can’t imagine someone going through this and being unable to have these precious things.

Keepsakes made by the charity (49922165)

“We were given the teddies and little dreamcatchers he’d touched to be put in a box for the future, an angel keyring, a necklace with a mould of his hands and a bereavement photoshoot.”

Mr Thurston said on his Just Giving page: “On the 3rd of July my partner had a very small amount of bleeding which we really weren’t concerned about as quite a few women bleed in pregnancy. She was checked out at the hospital for precaution but during the tests we found out the devastating news that our baby didn’t have a heartbeat.

“Our lives absolutely shattered and will feel that way for the rest of our lives.

Jensen's tiny hand and foot prints (49922168)

“We may slowly start to heal as we have to for our other children but it’s the most painful and numbing feeling you can ever feel in your whole life.

“Through family we found out that we were going to have a boy and decided to name him what he was going to be called which was Jensen.

“My partner was given a tablet to help labour come on.

“On the 5th of July at 12.05pm Jensen-Wyatt Koby Thurston was born weighing just 75g.

“He was the tiniest little baby and it has broken us, the unfairness of it all has broken us too.”

To donate to the Just Giving page head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cameron-thurston?utm_source=facebook