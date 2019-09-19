King's Lynn has literally been put well and truly on the map in a new range of Underground style transport posters.

Featured stations include the Vancouver Quarter, Tuesday Market Place, Gaywood, Purfleet, Greyfriars Tower, Red Mount Chapel, Saddlebow, Hardwick, North Wootton and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

They have been designed and are produced by mother and daughter Ann and Hannah Ewart, who are from Beverley in East Yorkshire. However Hannah has links with West Norfolk and Norwich, another location for which they have created a map.