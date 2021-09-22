The operators of Lynn's pedestrian ferry have been praised by police for their help to rescue a person in difficulty in the River Great Ouse.

A woman was taken to hospital following the incident yesterday afternoon, which was attended by police, firefighters and the Coastguard.

But a post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter account has also revealed how the rescue effort was supported by the historic service.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Wisbech Road in King’s Lynn yesterday around 4.20pm (21 September) following concerns for the safety of a woman in the water near West Lynn Bridge.

"Emergency services, including the coastguard, attended and the woman was rescued by the fire service and taken to hospital."

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said Lynn-based crews were called at around the same time and "assisted one person from the water".