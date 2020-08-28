King's Lynn ferry to sail again from next week

Lynn's historic ferry service will set sail again next week, under new ownership.

The vital transport link has been missing for more than five months after its previous operators stepped down in March , as coronavirus gripped the area.

But, having revealed they were close to a deal earlier this month , Richard Stannard and Ben Ellis are now making final preparations to welcome passengers from Tuesday, September 1.

The West Lynn Ferry. (3026757)

The pair, from Terrington St Clement, have now completed the purchase of the business and will trade as West Lynn Ferry Ltd.

Mr Stannard said today: "This has been a while in the planning. We know how much the service is valued and wanted to get it up and running as soon as possible.

"It has taken some time to get the boats ready, get all the paperwork signed off and get all our procedures for Covid-19 in place.

"We are really chuffed to be launching and look forward to meeting previous ferry passengers and new customers alike.

"We are very grateful for the support we have received from the borough council in getting everything in place. They have been very helpful in guiding us through the necessary processes."

The ferry will run Monday to Saturday between 7am and 6pm, with a continuous service each day from 7 to 9am and 5 to 6pm. Outside those times, sailings will be every 20 minutes.

Fares will be £1.20 single or £2 return for adults and £1 single or £1.50 return for children. Passengers will need to wear masks and hand sanitiser will also be available.

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for commercial services, said: "The ferry is a vital part of the transport system in King's Lynn.It's a cost-effective alternative to driving into the town and helps to take cars off the road and reduce emissions.

"I would certainly encourage previous passengers to return to the ferry and support this new business, as well as urging people who haven't yet tried it to give it a go.

"It's a great way to explore King's Lynn and see the waterfront from a different perspective as well as a commuter service.

"I would like to personally thank Richard and Ben for their efforts in getting the ferry back into service. I know that this will be welcome news for many who have missed it since it closed in March."

