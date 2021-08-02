King's Lynn Festival ends on a high note

The 70th King’s Lynn Festival ended on a high note with a splendid final concert by the European Union Chamber Orchestra at St Nicholas’ Chapel on Saturday.

The festival’s 70th anniversary celebrations had to be cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic.

But with careful planning the celebratory two-week programme has been staged in the town’s three churches plus several events at St George’s Guildhall which has been a key venue throughout the festival’s history.

St Nicholas Chapel full for the King's Lynn Festival concert by the EU Chamber Orchestra, July 21, 2021. (49808904)

The popular morning concerts featuring rising stars of the classical music world were staged at the Minster and Alis (correct) Huws, current official harpist to the Prince of Wales, gave a delightful performance at All Saints Church on Friday (July 30).

Alis Huws was one of a number of musicians taking part in the festival who told her audience how special it was to perform to “real people” again after many months without live concerts.

At the final concert, festival chairman Alison Croose praised two key people who arranged and delivered the festival. She told the large audience that artistic director Ambrose Miller had assembled the programme, featuring top-class musicians, which had been successfully staged by festival manager Ema Holman.

European Union Chamber Orchestra will close the festival once again (49808978)

Mrs Croose praised the generous sponsors who made the festival possible, and the “army of volunteers” who generously gave their time in a variety of roles.

She also thanked the audiences who attended a total of 20 events, including the festival exhibition, Past Times, New Horizons which continues in the Fermoy Gallery and Red Barn until August 14 (closed August 2 and 9).

“We are so pleased that despite all the obstacles resulting from the Covid pandemic we have been able to stage a festival this year,” she said, adding that planning for next year’s event on July 17-30 has already begun.