King's Lynn Festival team delighted by Culture Recovery Fund support

Organisers of one of Lynn's biggest annual events have welcomed the announcement of a grant which they say will help them plan their activities for the coming months.

Officials are hoping to stage the 70th King's Lynn Festival in July, after the 2020 programme had to be scrapped because of the coronavirus crisis.

And their work has been boosted by a grant of £67,348 from the Culture Recovery Fund, announced today.

Alison Croose hopes the 70th King's Lynn Festival can go ahead this summer.

The festival's chairman, Alison Croose, said: “The grant is much-appreciated and will enable the festival to cover its operating costs for the next three months, as well as some of the losses incurred during a year of lockdown.”

The grant will be used to fund a second series of online concerts which will take place ahead of the festival, which is scheduled for July 18 to 31.

Mrs Croose added: "It will also help us to recover some of the losses incurred during a year of lockdown, but will not cover any direct costs of staging the July festival and other activities over the next nine months.

Hunstanton's Princess Theatre has benefited from the latest round of Culture Recovery grants.

"These will continue to rely on the involvement and generosity of our regular grant funders, sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”

So far, no details have been released of the planned programme for the festival, after the traditional launch in February was scrapped in order to increase the chances of events going ahead.

Elsewhere, the director of Hunstanton's Princess Theatre, Brian Hallard, has expressed his thanks after the seaside venue secured just over £60,000 of further support.

He said: “We are grateful to the Arts Council for being awarded this second grant especially as we have put so much hard work into rescheduling nearly 100 shows in the last year.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn will be reopening soon.. (39431633)

“We have also offered socially distanced shows and our annual pantomime, which has kept the theatre open as much as government restrictions would allow.

“This second grant will enable us to continue providing top quality entertainment for locals and tourists year-round and keep the Princess Theatre open for many years to come.”

And details of grants for two of our area's cinemas have also emerged this morning.

Lynn's Majestic will receive just over £19,000, while around £18,000 will go to Cinegogh Ltd, who operate the Central Cinema in Fakenham.

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts said: “The Culture Recovery Fund has been a lifeline to survival for local independent cinemas up and down the country.”