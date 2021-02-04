King's Lynn Festival Too cancelled for second successive year

Lynn's Festival Too has been called off for the second successive year.

Members of the annual music extravaganza's organising committee met this evening to discuss potential options for the 2021 event.

Its future, together with that of other major arts events, has been put in doubt by the continuing coronavirus crisis.

A statement, posted on the event's Facebook page, said: "It is with sadness that given the current government restrictions, coupled with a year without being able to fundraise, we have sadly taken the decision to postpone this year's festival.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors and volunteers remains our priority, and we feel this is the appropriate decision.

"We are working on some plans for once restrictions start to ease, and we hope to deliver some festival activities for you later in the year

"For now, our love goes to you all, we will be in touch with more news as soon as we can."

Other major events, including Lynn's Mart, the Royal Norfolk Show and the Sandringham Flower Show have already been called off so far this year.