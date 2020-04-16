King's Lynn fire crews join thanks for the carers at hospital

People across West Norfolk have again been showing their appreciation for the dedication of NHS staff and other key workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The weekly Clap for Our Carers has become a key way for communities to join together during the continuing lockdown, as it has been in countries such as Italy and Spain.

And tonight's applause saw a show of unity from emergency service teams in the grounds of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Firefighters at the QEH taking part in the applause for our carers.. (33614630)

There, town-based firefighters took part in the applause alongside hospital workers.

Elsewhere, Sutton Bridge Coastguard personnel took time out from their work to join the applause.

And organisers of the Love West Norfolk campaign were among the many to take to social media during the day to encourage people to take part in the tribute.

Earlier in the day, the QEH announced the deaths of 10 more patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total there to 51.

Meanwhile, the children of some of its staff have pleaded for us all to stay at home and help keep their parents safe at work.

The government has also confirmed that lockdown restrictions will remain in place at least until early May.

Staff outside the day surgery at the QEH taking part in the applause for our carers.. (33614634)

Staff outside the day surgery at the QEH taking part in the applause for our carers.. (33614664)

Local emergency services arriving at the QEH for the Clap for our Carers at 8pm.. (33614571)

