King's Lynn firm’s support adds power to disabled fitness club

A Lynn man has secured funding for his disabled daughter’s fitness club through his company.

Adam Mason, an employee at UK Power Networks, raised a £250 grant to buy new training weights at the facilitiy used by his seven-year-old daughter Daisy.

The fitness club, known as Able2B, uses boxing as a way of improving fitness under the guidance of former British and European champion fighter Jon Thaxton.

Seven-year-old Daisy who will benefit from the grant (5430482)

Mr Mason, who works in the company’s Lynn office, said: “My daughter Daisy is really enjoying being a part of the club.

“It is a fantastic set-up and they are doing wonderful work with all the disabled youngsters who attend.

“Daisy has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, one of a whole ranges of disabilities from youngsters there, but the club caters for everyone.

“She is sporty and has been involved in triathlons before, and is loving the opportunity to experience boxing.”

The grant was part of UK Power Network’s Team Sport Award, designed to encourage staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

Last year, a total of £15,750 was donated to sport groups connected to company staff.

Rachael Hutchinson, an orthopaedic surgeon who co-founded Able2B, said: “We have grown the club hugely in recent times after initially setting up on an ad-hoc basis two years ago. We have relaunched this summer with our new facility and are going from strength to strength.

“We have around 45 disabled youngsters involved now and nobody is doing anything like this in the whole of the UK as far as we are aware.

“We are grateful for UK Power Networks for their support and look forward to spreading the word about what we are doing as a club when we formally launch the new facility with an open day on Saturday, November 24.”