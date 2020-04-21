King's Lynn firm says Government's £10m fund for fishing industry is a ‘lifeline'
Published: 10:00, 21 April 2020
The director of a Lynn shellfish company has described plans to support England’s fishing and aquaculture sectors with £10 million as a “lifeline”.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs made the announcement on Friday that more than 1,000businesses will receive direct grants through a fisheries support scheme which will run for up to three months.
Following the announcement, Neil Lake, director of John Lake Shellfish,said “everything is a help”.
Rebekah Chilvers