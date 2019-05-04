King's Lynn firm's annual fundraising proves fruitful for hospital cancer unit

Snap-On Diagnostics in Lynn has raised £1,182.49 for the Macmillan Cancer Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a year of fundraising events.

Pictured presenting a cheque on Wednesday afternoon, staff at Snap On chose Macmillan as their charity last year through a staff ballot.

Snap-On human resources manager, Georgina Clark, pictured front right with the cheque, said staff raised the funds through seasonal raffles and cake bakes.

Cheque Presentation from staff at Snap On Diagnostics, King's Lynn for Â£1,182.49 For the Macmillan Cancer Unit at QEH..Front, Georgina Clark (right) (Snap On Diagnostics HR Manager), presenting the cheque to Sema Hussein (centre) (Macmillan Fundraising Manager) and Vicky Mitchell (left), Macmillan Information and Support Manager QEH), along with other Staff members from Snap on Diagnostics.. (9504563)

She said: “Macmillan is close to everyone’s hearts and a few staff here have had personal reasons to support them.

“We use Survey Monkey to nominate a charity each year and we will be supporting the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) this year.

“We want to support all charities that come through the door but you just can’t help them all, so we pick a charity each year.”

One staff member at Snap-On reportedly had a brain tumour, while others have also been directly affected affected by cancer.

The Denney Road office has already raised money for the EAAA this year through a savoury bake having supported Macmillan.

Staff exceeded their fundraising expectations last year having set an inital target of £500.

Pictured receiving the cheque in the centre is Sema Hussein, Macmillan fundraising manager.

To the left of her is Vicky Mitchell, Macmillan information and support manager at the QEH.