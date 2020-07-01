King's Lynn fitness instructor questions why indoor gyms cannot reopen yet

With indoor gyms and fitness centres yet to receive the green light from the government to reopen, a Lynn fitness instructor has said she is "more than frustrated" with the delay.

Jane Cole of the Fitness Studios on Austin Street said a range of safety measures including anti-bacterial stations, personal protective equipment (PPE) and floor markings have been in place for weeks in readiness for welcoming people back inside.

While many industries such as pubs, restaurants, cinemas and caravan parks have been allowed to reopen from July 4, indoor gyms and fitness studios continue to be left in the dark.