King's Lynn flat worth £500 a month offered to NHS doctor for free

Brand new accommodation in Lynn has been offered out to an NHS doctor for free.

The kind gesture was offered out to those who are looking to isolate away from families, since they may be at risk of having coronavirus.

Bespoke Norfolk Limited own the premises which were formerly Porterhouse Bar and Grill at 19 Chapel Street.

Bespoke director Benjamin Day confirmed yesterday afternoon that a doctor has taken up the offer.

Mr Day said: "We would be letting this flat for £500 per month but we’re letting a doctor from the QEH have it for nothing to isolate from his family.

"He said he’ll be a couple of weeks so as soon as he doesn’t need it we will give it to someone else in the NHS."

The flat has been furnished today, although Mr Day said this proved difficult as most shops are closed.

Mr Day continued: "We managed to get him a bed, wardrobe, table, then cutlery, plates, kettle, toaster etc. He was happy when he came to look today."

The offer had been advertised on Bespoke's Facebook page.

And it comes after people throughout the nation showed their appreciation for the NHS yesterday evening as part of a Clap For Our Carers campaign.

Mr Day said: "It’s the least we could do really. Stuart Deadman is my business partner so he is half decision maker too but it was an easy decision really.

"We are going to offer something else when we can, business is difficult now but we’ll make it happen."

