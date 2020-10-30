King's Lynn food factory puts forward plan to fix neighbour's subsidence

Plans by a Lynn food factory, which aim to tackle subsidence problems faced by a nearby householder, will go before borough councillors next week.

Mars Foods Ltd is seeking planning permission to culvert a 34 metre section of drainage ditch which runs along part of the boundary of its site on the Hardwick industrial estate.

And members of West Norfolk Council's planning committee have been advised to approve the scheme when they meet on Monday.

In their report to the committee, officers said the work was necessary to prevent further subsidence affecting a property to the north of the site, in Kings Avenue.

They added: "It is considered that the scheme put forward is the best solution for the site with the least ecological impact."

In its own supporting case for the work, Mars said the issue had first been brought to its attention in February last year and the application proposed represented the most suitable solution.

It said: "Review of the cause of the settlement suggests that maintenance works to clear the ditch has gradually caused a loss of soil between the water in the ditch and the narrow stretch of land adjacent to the property.

"As a result, passage of water over time has slowly eroded the bank adjacent to the property."

The application has been referred to the committee by Labour councillor Christine Hudson but there are no objections by either statutory consultees or residents.