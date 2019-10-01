King's Lynn football ground gets go ahead for changes

Changes to King’s Lynn Town Football Club’s stadium can be carried out thanks to a grant of over £70,000 and planning permission being secured.

The club will be working on the Tennyson Road end of The Walks stadium which will include turnstiles, fencing, toilets and refreshment areas.

After an application was approved by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, a total of £71,000 will help with the segregation work for away supporters.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC. The Tennyson Road end is pictured on the far left

The refurbishment work will also affect part of the covered terraced stand adjacent to the Tennyson Road end.

And the club then secured swift planning permission from West Norfolk Council, which was confirmed on Monday.

The process of obtaining grant assistance was thought up by the club’s chairman Stephen Cleeve after promotion was obtained to the National League North in May.

Posting on social media, Mr Cleeve said: “Pleased to inform you that our planning consent for new fencing and turnstiles had been approved by King’s Lynn Council.

“My thanks to them for speeding matters up. We can now move forward on the ground improvements-been a long job but we got there.”

The club has also confirmed a donation from the Blue and Gold Supporters Trust has been paid directly to the turnstile manufacturers.

A spokesman for the club added: “We also wish to state that the grant will assist with some, but not all, of the cost involved in this development with the club meeting the balance of money required.”

Confirmation of planning permission was met with lots of approval on social media including from former borough councillor Alistair Beales.