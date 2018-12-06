King's Lynn four-year-old competition winner is a shining example for judges

The winner of the Lynn News competition in association with Greenyard Frozen UK to switch on a giant lighted star was four-year-old India Lowry.

India won a competition to turn on the light at the Hardwick Industrial Estate after her 50-word submission on the title ‘Who or what lights up my Christmas’ was chosen as the best.

She was rewarded with the important responsibility of ensuring the light on top of the coldstore (formerly Pinguin) would shine brightly for the festive season.

Pictured switching on the lights is India Lowry with Engineer Dave Roythorne (Greenyard Frozen UK).

The South Wootton infant school pupil’s entry said: “Brian my little doggie lights up my Christmas and Lucy my cousin. I’d like to cuddle Mia and Millie. They are my cousins and they are my friends, and I like sausages and they like sausages so we are the same. They can be my sisters.”

India sadly lost her little sister Ivy last year so her mother, Naomi Lowry, said the competition was a great way for India to remember her sister with a touching tribute.

The light shining after the switch-on (5850905)

Mrs Lowry said: “My four-year-old little girl India talks about her cousins being her sisters. This may be because she lost her little sister last October along with that connection.

“We look at stars and think of Ivy. This was such a lovely opportunity for her to light a star for her sister to see from heaven.”

Ready for the switch-on

The competition was open to anyone under the age of 12 with India being selected by members of staff at Greenyard to turn on the light on Monday, December 3 at 4pm after she had been at school.

In addition to her comments about her dog and cousins, India also sent through some additional thoughts on what makes Christmas special for her.

She said: “Christmas lights and a Christmas tree with some balls on it and some electric charge lamps. Colour changing lights too. Water makes your Christmas great because it makes it all grow.”

Pictured Nigel Terry(Greenyard Frozen), Laura Schade (Greenyard Frozen), Naomi Lowry, Will Lowry, Dave Roythorne (Greenyard Frozen) and India Lowry

Greenyard Engineer, Dave Roythorne, assisted India as she turned on the light.

Laura Schade, from Greenyard, said: “We asked for nominations and were really touched by India’s story and what the star represents for her and her family.

“Meeting India was such a pleasure as she has such a bubbly and bright personality.”

Last year, four-year-old James Brown, of Downham, turned on the light.