An expanding frozen food factory is expanding its workforce from April.

Greenyard Frozen, based on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn, is looking for passionate and hardworking individuals to join their team.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Owed to continued business expansion Greenyard Frozen in King’s Lynn is recruiting.

"From April 1, we plan to become a 24/7 operation on a rotating four days on, four days off shift pattern, which necessitates the recruitment of an entire new shift.

"Full training will be given, competitive rates of pay and personal terms. Apply here, come and join the team and help us to grow consumption of fruits and vegetables for a healthy future.”

Greenyard Frozen UK is an expanding business, with expertise in Fresh-Frozen Vegetables, herbs and fruit.

On average, they process and supply more than 150,000 tonnes of frozen vegetables in the UK each year.

They transform freshly harvested vegetables and fruits into food products that are easy to store, conserve and consume.

Their products respond to the needs of modern consumers who want to enjoy healthy and tasty food, with a minimum of preparation time.

They offer their customers – including retailers, food service companies and the food industry in general – a wide range of innovative and high-quality products, excellent service and advanced logistics.

With more than 50 years’ experience in the frozen sector, the company pride themselves in quality, and customer satisfaction.