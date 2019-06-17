King's Lynn garage granted alcohol sale licence

A Gaywood garage has been given the green light to sell alcohol by councillors, despite public fears over the risk of anti-social behaviour.

A licensing application for the MRH Gaywood premises on Lynn Road was approved at a West Norfolk Council licensing sub-committee hearing on Thursday.

The MRH Gaywood garage has been granted a licence to sell alcohol

Concerns had been raised by one nearby resident ahead of the hearing about the possibility of increased nuisance and public disorder around the premises, which will now be able to sell alcohol round the clock.

Another wrote to the Lynn News arguing it “beggars belief” that the application might be allowed to proceed.

But neither the police nor Trading Standards made representations ahead of the hearing.

And a notice of the decision said: “The panel consider that the lack of any previous or ongoing issues at the premises, as well as the applicant’s proposed procedures to combat any nuisance is of significance in the determination of this application.”

Conditions requiring the entrance door to the premises to be kept closed between 11pm and 5am, and any sales to be conducted via a night payment window, and signage asking customers to be quiet in the area were also imposed.

An appeal against the decision can be lodged with magistrates within 21 days of the notice being issued.