King's Lynn garage seeks alcohol sale licence

The operators of a Gaywood petrol station are seeking the right to sell alcohol from their premises.

A hearing will take place next week to consider the application for the MRH Gaywood premises at 1-5 Lynn Road.

But a nearby resident has raised concerns about the potential for anti-social behaviour in relation to the proposal.

Malthurst Limited is seeking a licence to sell alcohol seven days a week, including late night refreshment, from 11pm to 5am each day at the premises.

The proposal is due to be considered at a West Norfolk Council licensing sub-committee hearing next Thursday, June 13.

And a report published this week, ahead of the meeting, said: “Members of the Licensing Sub-Committee may wish to be aware that 1-5 Lynn Road, Gaywood is currently operating as a petrol forecourt store with no premises licence.”

A licensing hearing will decide whether alcohol can be sold at the MRH Gaywood site on Lynn Road (11823497)

The application includes commitments to install CCTV at the premises and to operate a Challenge 25 policy to prevent the sale of alcohol to under-18s.

One resident has written to the council to object to the application, raising fears over the potential risk of increased noise and vandalism affecting their property.

The letter, which has been published by the council with the resident’s personal details redacted, said: “Although we have no objection in principle to alcohol being served during the day, we feel that the sale of it during the night would be detrimental to our wellbeing and quality of life.

“We would ask therefore that you consider restricting the hours accordingly.”

But, so far, the application has not been opposed by official bodies including Norfolk’s police and Trading Standards groups, public health officials or borough council departments.

A report published this week said that no representations had been received from those organisations.

A panel made up of three councillors will consider the application at the meeting, which will take place in the Card Room of Lynn’s Town Hall next Thursday at 11.30am.

Both the applicant and any parties who make representations about the application can challenge the sub-committee’s decision by appealing to magistrates.