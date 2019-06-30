King's Lynn garden project is a voyage of Discovery

A charity’s volunteers are busy helping transform the gardens at a community hub in North Lynn.

The ESCAPE project, run by Family Action, gives adult service users from diverse backgrounds, including those struggling with mental and physical health, the opportunity to work outside in places like the gardens at the Discovery Centre.

The volunteers have gradually been turning the space at the Freebridge Community Housing-owned centre, off Columbia Way, into a community garden with raised beds, compost bins, eco-shed, with a living roof of plants.

The volunteers are also soon to be adding in poly tunnels and a system for collecting and re-cycling rainwater.W

Working on projects like this offers the volunteers an opportunity to be part of a community who come together to socialise, learn new skills, become more physically active and gain a sense of belonging - all of which goes some way to improving people’s general well-being.

Rhonda Peak, ESCAPE Discovery Garden project worker and Family Action administrator, said ; “We are really pleased to have the opportunity to be working with Freebridge at the Discovery Centre.

“You can already see the results of the work that the volunteers have done so far, coming together and we have got lots more planned still to come.”

Future plans include construction of an outdoor kitchen with its own oven using some of the funding the project has been awarded.

She explained that over the summer there are set to be a number of Open Days when food, music and a series of activities will be offered for the local community,

Sophie Bates, Freebridge’s director of housing, said: “Freebridge bought the Discovery Centre just over a year ago and since then we’ve been working with numerous community groups to put the centre back on the West Norfolk map.

“Organisations like Family Action are doing really great work in providing much needed opportunities for people in the area and we’re very happy to have had them involved in the garden here which we hope will grow from strength to strength.”

Anyone wanting more information about the project or volunteering opportunities can contact Rhonda on 07977 223009.