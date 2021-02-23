King's Lynn GEAR run postponed until August, organisers announce

One of Lynn's biggest annual sporting events, the GEAR 10k race, has today been postponed until August.

The event, which usually attracts thousands of runners onto the town's streets, traditionally takes place on the May Day bank holiday weekend, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And officials have this afternoon confirmed that the 2021 event is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 22.

Runners will have to wait a bit longer to take the GEAR challenge in 2021.

The news was shared in an email to participants, which has also been published on the website of the event's organisers, Run For All.

The message said: "The past year has not been one anyone could have anticipated nor one we would have wished for. However, the future is looking positive with the successful roll out of the Covid vaccine and the reduction of cases across the country.

"Like you, we have been following the progress of the pandemic and alongside The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Alive West Norfolk we have been reviewing plans for the GEAR 10K due to be held this May Bank Holiday.

Start of GEAR in the Tuesday Market Place Kings Lynn. (44572877)

"Whilst the outlook of the virus continues to improve, collectively we feel we need to be cautious of any immediate plans and therefore we have taken the decision to postpone the GEAR 10K and Mini GEAR to Sunday 22nd August 2021.

"We promised entrants we would make a decision on whether an event could take place no later than two months prior to the scheduled event date. Given the current UK Government update and the ever changing landscape, hosting the event this May Bank Holiday is not going to be possible.

"By postponing the event to August it will allow you all time to train throughout the summer (fingers crossed also ensuring sunshine on event day) and give us every chance of hosting as normal an event as possible."

The message continues: "Yes, there will be alterations to the event due to Covid and social distancing requirements but prior to the event we will write to you to fully explain what to expect on race day.

"We hope you can understand our reasoning for the postponement and we look forward to seeing you all on the start line later this year.

"All entries have automatically been transferred to the new event date in August so please ensure Sunday 22nd August 2021 is in your diary.

"Unfortunately, we are not in a position to be able to offer full refunds.This is as per our standard terms and conditions.

"On behalf of the Run For All Team, The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Alive West Norfolk can we thank you for your continued support and patience."