King's Lynn GEAR training scheme returns for 2019

With entries already open for 2019, organisers of Lynn’s Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) have announced plans for a series of free training sessions ahead of the big day.

Eight Get Into GEAR sessions have been scheduled ahead of the popular event, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, in the spring.

The classes will take place weekly from early March until the 10 kilometre event on Sunday, May 5.

The sessions, which will take place on the running track at Lynnsport, will be led by members of the Ryston Runners athletics club, following the success of a similar initiative earlier this year.

Ryston Runners members at GEAR

Chairman, Rob Simmonds, said: “We are delighted that the sessions are returning for next year. We saw our runners accomplish some incredible achievements and we were proud to be a part of that.

“Everyone is welcome to join us next year. It doesn’t matter about your age or ability, it’s all about having a good time and improving our health in the process.”

The programme will be provided free, thanks to sponsorship from Bespak, who will also offer a free gift to participants who attend at least six of the eight sessions.

Michael Earl, the company’s vice-president, commercial, said: “It is great to offer these training sessions to the King’s Lynn community. They are an enjoyable way to stay fit and healthy, plus they offer great preparation.

“We are really excited for next May – especially the Corporate Challenge and the Mini GEAR which we are extremely proud to support.”

Early-bird entries for GEAR 2019 are now open, priced £22 plus processing fees, via www.runforall.com

Both GEAR and the associated 1.2 kilometre Mini GEAR fun run are organised by the Run For All non-profit organisation which continues the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised almost £2 million for charity during her own battle against incurable cancer.