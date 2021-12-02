King's Lynn gives art help to food bank

Members of the volunteers group of the Arts Society King’s Lynn have been busy over the past few weeks gathering together art materials and resources to be given out to families using the town's food bank this Christmas.

With the assistance of a community grant from the Arts Society and donations from local businesses and retailers including Wilco, Morrisons, The Works, Minuteman and ExaClair Ltd, they have been able to put together 50 bags including papers and card, pens, crayons, stickers and other crafting materials.

Barbara Vincent, leader of the the Arts volunteer group, has co-ordinated the whole project and explained: "We were really keen to put together a pack that would provide some creative fun without the need for other expensive resources like batteries.

Barbara Vincent and (R) Tricia Rowlands from the Arts Society, presented art packs to Helen Gilbert at the Foodbank in King's Lynn. MLNF-21IB11086

"We have included some activity ideas and there is also a story book for the families to share."

Volunteers from TASKL helped making up the packs and also sewing colourful bags to contain all the materials and the bags were delivered on Monday morning.

In addition to numerous volunteering projects, TASKL meets every month for lectures on a wide range of art related topics from highly qualified speakers at West Winch Village Hall at 2pm on every second Thursday. Anyone is welcome to come along to the talks and full details about the society.

