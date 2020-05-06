King's Lynn group takes Christian Aid Week fundraising online
Published: 08:00, 06 May 2020
West Norfolk-based supporters of the charity Christian Aid are taking their efforts to help people in some of the poorest parts of the world online.
The annual Christian Aid Week begins on Sunday and would traditionally see campaigners organising community collections and a range of fundraising activities.
But, with coronavirus preventing large gatherings, the charity's Lynn group has set up a JustGiving page for supporters to help fund for work which they say is needed now as much as ever.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb