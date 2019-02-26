King's Lynn guides give away thousands to good causes
A Lynn heritage group has shared thousands of pounds of donations with a host of local good causes.
The King's Lynn Town Guides held their annual donations ceremony at the town hall last Thursday, coinciding with International Guiding Day.
The event was hosted by borough mayor Nick Daubney.
A total of £6,825 was shared between 10 groups, including Festival Too King’s Lynn Minster, Trues Yard and the newly formed Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust.
Other beneficiaries were the North End Trust, the King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, All Saints' Church, Hillington Square, the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, the Worfolk Boat Trust, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel and King’s Lynn General Charities.
Guides chairman Doreen Leventhall said, “We are delighted that we have been able to support so many worthy organisations this year.
"The work of the Guides is important in showing visitors around the town and promoting our wonderful heritage.
"But the fact that we can donate so much money to so many different organisations, who are doing such good work in the town, is the icing on the cake.
"It was really special to be there in the town hall surrounded by people who love the history of King’s Lynn."
Canon Chris Ivory, from the Minster, said: “We are all very grateful to the Town Guides for their continued support and we will use their generous donation for the Building and Development project at the Minster."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.