King's Lynn guides give away thousands to good causes

The Town Guidesâ Annual Donations Ceremony at Kingâs Lynn Town Hall. (7371314)

A Lynn heritage group has shared thousands of pounds of donations with a host of local good causes.

The King's Lynn Town Guides held their annual donations ceremony at the town hall last Thursday, coinciding with International Guiding Day.

The event was hosted by borough mayor Nick Daubney.

A total of £6,825 was shared between 10 groups, including Festival Too King’s Lynn Minster, Trues Yard and the newly formed Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust.

Other beneficiaries were the North End Trust, the King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, All Saints' Church, Hillington Square, the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, the Worfolk Boat Trust, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel and King’s Lynn General Charities.

Guides chairman Doreen Leventhall said, “We are delighted that we have been able to support so many worthy organisations this year.

"The work of the Guides is important in showing visitors around the town and promoting our wonderful heritage.

"But the fact that we can donate so much money to so many different organisations, who are doing such good work in the town, is the icing on the cake.

"It was really special to be there in the town hall surrounded by people who love the history of King’s Lynn."

Canon Chris Ivory, from the Minster, said: “We are all very grateful to the Town Guides for their continued support and we will use their generous donation for the Building and Development project at the Minster."