King's Lynn Guildhall lottery cash bid accelerates

The formal process of seeking lottery funding to revive Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall could begin within weeks.

A presentation on the new proposal was made at a borough council committee meeting this week.

And officials yesterday confirmed that wider discussions on the project are now set to take place.

The St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn (17566172)

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: “An Expression of Interest submission is now going out for consultation with stakeholders.”

The document, a draft of which was published ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the borough’s regeneration and development panel, is the first stage of the process through which it is hoped that millions of pounds of Heritage Lottery funding could be made available to the King Street site.

As first reported in the Lynn News last Friday, the document said the project aimed to secure the site’s long-term future and carry out vital repairs.

It added: “The project will actively focus on engaging new audiences with the Guildhall complex through audience development, high quality and accessible interpretation, creative programming, a mix of uses and attractions on-site and coherent and consistent marketing.

“This project is firmly underpinned by a coherent vision and focus on sustainability.

“It is consistent with and adds value to other initiatives in the town whilst opening up new heritage-led opportunities to engage with people and agencies regionally, nationally and internationally.”

A number of options for flexible use of the site were shown in the presentation.

Panel member Michael de Whalley said the expectation is that a final expression of interest document will be submittedthis month with a response hopefully received before Christmas.

He added: “It’s felt it needs to be managed as a whole.”