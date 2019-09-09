King's Lynn H&M move ‘shows high street can still compete’

Lynn’s long-awaited new H&M store represents a vote of confidence in the enduring pulling power of the high street, according to a senior town business leader.

Company bosses say they have already begun the process of recruiting staff to fill the 25 posts they expect to create when the shop in the Vancouver Quarter eventually opens this autumn.

And centre manager Alistair Cox says the project shows there is still demand for a retail experience that online shopping can’t provide.

GV Picture of the New H & M Store currently under construction in the Vancouver Quarter King's Lynn Town Centre. (7305517)

He said: “With all the negativity in the news about the fate of the high street against digital competition, this iconic brand showing their commitment to our town shows nothing can truly compete with our real shopping experience, especially when it comes to value and the sense of community it brings.”

H&M has still to confirm a specific date for the opening of its new shop, saying in its latest statement that further details would be given “in due course”.

But Toni Galli, the firm’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve long since had an ambition to open a store in King’s Lynn.

“We’re really excited to be coming to the town and joining the great line-up of retailers at the Vancouver Quarter. We can’t wait to share our passion with new customers.”

Recruitment for roles at the store has already begun, with further vacancies set to be made available via the company’s recruitment site career.hm.com later this month.