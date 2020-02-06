King's Lynn homeless lunch organiser 'overwhelmed' by thanks

A businessman says he was left “overwhelmed” by the thanks of homeless people who attended a new charity event in Lynn this week.

Around 80 clients of the Purfleet Trust and the town’s Winter Night Shelter enjoyed a lunch at the Dukes Head Hotel on Monday, where they were also able to get free haircuts and foot care treatments.

The event was organised by Derrick Holmes, who runs the Hungry Hog Roast Company, with the support of local Freemasons and businesses.

And Mr Holmes revealed he has already booked the Dukes Head’s ballroom to do it all again this time next year.

He said: “One of them said this has engrained a memory he will take with him wherever he goes for the rest of his life.

“I was overwhelmed with their appreciation. It makes it all worthwhile.

“It can happen to any of us, just a click of a finger and you can end up homeless and penniless.”

Mr Holmes said guests had started queuing an hour before the doors opened to be sure of getting a place, while the hotel has also offered future use of its ballroom for the cause.

He is also hoping to organise a further event in the summer, though plans are still being developed.

The lunch followed the launch of a new regular jumble sale at the charity’s headquarters in Austin Fields on Saturday.

The fundraisers will take place on a monthly basis.

