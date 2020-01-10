King's Lynn hospital begins search for hero ahead of 40th celebrations

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is searching for a hero, to coincide with its 40th anniversary which it will mark this year.

The hospital will be 40 years old on July 22 and West Norfolk is being invited to celebrate the work of staff and volunteers by nominating their hero of the last 40 years as part of a series of activities planned to mark the milestone occasion.

Nominations will then be shortlisted by the hospital’s chief executive and chairman and then be put back to the public to decide the winner, who will be honoured with a plaque to be unveiled on the day of the anniversary.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (26250312)

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “I’m extremely proud to be leading the hospital in this historic year, which is a really important milestone and a time to reflect on the vital work of staff and volunteers past and present in caring for the local community.

“The anniversary is also an opportunity to thank local residents and fundraisers for the wonderful support they have given to the hospital over the years. Without their contributions, we would not have been able to provide the level of service that we have.

“We will soon be launching our five-year strategy, which will set out how we intend to move forward as a Trust and our vision for the future, which we can look forward to with renewed optimism and vigour.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Joshua Yates (26250537)

“Let’s enjoy this special anniversary year and celebrate the work of the staff, volunteers and local residents who enable the hospital to provide such fantastic support to the communities we serve.”

Businesses in the area are also being sought to contribute 40 prizes for staff as a thank you for services provided by the hospital to the community over the last 40 years.

These prizes will then be available for staff to win at the anniversary celebration.

The hospital is named after the late Queen Mother and serves a population of around 331,000 people living in west Norfolk, south Lincolnshire and north east Cambridgeshire.

There are 500 beds across 28 wards at the QEH and in November 2019 the Trust employed 3,480 staff, compared to January 2007 when there were 2,708 staff.

During 2018-19, staff treated 41,080 inpatients and 280,745 outpatients. For comparison, almost 20 years ago in 2001-02, the hospital had an annual target to treat just over 31,000 inpatients and just under 185,000 outpatients.

To nominate your QEH hero, or if you are a business wishing to contribute a prize, email communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk. Nominations close on March 16.

Details of anniversary events will be announced on the hospital’s Twitter feed and Facebook pages.

Read more HealthKings Lynn