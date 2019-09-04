King's Lynn hospital boss ‘delighted’ to join team on permanent basis

Caroline Shaw, who has been interim chief executive of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital since January, has now been appointed as the new permanent boss.

Mrs Shaw was named as the trust’s permanent chief executive on Tuesday following what officials described as a “competitive” recruitment process.

Trust chairman, professor Steve Barnett, has praised Mrs Shaw for the “considerable impact” she has already had at the trust since her arrival earlier this year.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Joshua Yates (16134287)

He said: “Caroline’s permanent appointment is great news for patients, our staff, and the Norfolk and Waveney Health System.

“I am delighted that we have attracted someone of Caroline’s calibre to the trust, and I have every confidence that she will build on the positive changes she has been leading over the last eight months to turnaround this organisation.

“Since Caroline’s arrival we have seen much strengthened staff engagement, more visible leadership and noticeable improvements to patient safety, financial performance and clinical and corporate governance, as well as more effective working relationships with our system partners.

“The trust needs stability, which this appointment and wider changes to the leadership and board will very soon bring.

“We are absolutely determined to get this right for our patients and I am confident that through all of the changes we are making, and with the determination from our staff across the trust, that there is a bright future ahead.”

Mrs Shaw joined QEH initially on an interim basis in early 2019 from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where she was deputy chief executive and chief operating officer.

Starting her NHS career as a nurse before moving into midwifery, she has more than three decades of NHS and leadership experience working at trusts around the country, including Leicester, Nottingham and Manchester.

Mrs Shaw said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the QEH on a permanent basis.

“Whilst I recognise the challenges that still lie ahead for the trust following our recent CQC inspection report, I have been blown way in my first eight months by our fantastic staff and the commitment and determination they have shown to do better for the patients and the local communities we serve.

“We have started our journey of improvement and now have many of the foundations in place to make the sustainable changes that are necessary to ensure consistent delivery of the safe and high quality care that our patients deserve.

“My ambition for the trust is to build on the positive changes we have already seen and to work together with our staff and system partners to move the trust out of special measures and make this organisation one that everyone can be proud of.”