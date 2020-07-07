King's Lynn hospital boss urges staff to call out racism and prejudice

The boss of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has urged all staff to confront any kind of racism and prejudice, whether seen or experienced.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said, in papers shared ahead of a board meeting today, this does not solely apply to "direct racism", but also "unconscious bias, which I think regrettably happens more regularly than we would like to admit".

It comes after Mrs Shaw vowed to make the organisation a "place of safety" against racism and intolerance in a blog post published last month – in which she also urged staff to share their ideas for anti-racism initiatives.