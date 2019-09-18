King's Lynn hospital bosses pledge to act on criticisms following teenager's death

Hospital bosses in Lynn have said they will act on criticisms made by a coroner following an inquest into the death of a teenager.

It comes after Tyla Cook, of Wretton, died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital six days after taking an overdose of paracetamol on November 15, 2017.

A five-day inquest into Tyla’s death concluded this week, which heard that the teenager, who was under the care of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital. (16882437)

The court heard that Tyla had gender identity and mental health issues.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said: “Tyla Cook had a complex mental health history, including autism, and was under care of NSFT in the community.”

Ms Lake said there was no up-to-date written care or crisis plan in place for Tyla.

As he became “less engaged and more distressed”, he was seen on November 7 and 8, 2017.

“On November 9 at approximately 12.45pm Tyla said he had taken 24 paracetamol tablets and refused to go to hospital,” Ms Lake added.

Tyla was, however, transported by ambulance to the QEH after paramedics deemed he did not have "mental capacity", and during the journey, he became "increasingly distressed".

On arrival, he was given a sedative, which had "little if any effect", but he was taken into the hospital and given an antidote at 6pm.

His condition was monitored, and he was treated with antibiotics after showing signs of an infection.

Ms Lake said: “Against expectation, Tyla’s condition deteriorated and on November 15, 2017 at QEH Tyla suffered a cardiac arrest and died.”

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family on behalf of everyone at the Trust.

“The Trust takes all cases of this nature very seriously and always looks for ways in which we can learn and improve the care we give to our patients.

“We have already progressed a number of actions as a result of early investigations and will be taking on board any future comments from the coroner.”

Bohdan Solomka, NSFT's medical director, said improvements have been made since early 2018, as a result of the Trust's own investigation, including by involving families and carers more in their work.

He said the Trust accepts the recommendations made in a CCG-commissioned report, some of which have already been implemented, such as ensuring young people they are treating have up-to-date care and crisis plans.

“We accept the findings of the inquest regarding the length of time it took for Tyla to receive an appointment with the Eating Disorders service and we are working to improve access," Dr Solomka added.

“The recommendations include holding learning events with partner organisations, such as The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, which we anticipate will bring better shared understanding of how our services should work together in critical situations.”