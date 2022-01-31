King's Lynn hospital chairman announces departure

The chairman of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will leave the organisation this spring.

Professor Steve Barnett is set to take over as chairman of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, in April.

The news of his departure was announced in a statement from the QEH, which he has chaired since 2018, this lunchtime.

Professor Steve Barnett, who will step down as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in April. (51071670)

Prof Barnett said: “It has been a privilege to work with so many talented and committed colleagues at QEH.

“I’m confident that the foundations for effective and sustainable improvements are very much in place and I know that I will be leaving the trust in the very safest of hands.

“When I reflect on just how far QEH has come over the last three to four years, I am nothing but proud of everything QEH has achieved, not least the year-on-year improvements to the quality of care and safety and our financial position.

“It’s fair to say that QEH is well on the way to achieving its vision of becoming the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience and I have every confidence that this tremendous organisation will only go from strength to strength.”

The hospital's lead governor, Esme Corner, said the trust was "unrecognisable" from its position when Prof Barnett took over.

She said: “Under Professor Barnett’s leadership, the Trust has recruited an experienced Board of Directors, significantly strengthened its risk management, Board assurance and governance processes, at £30m for 2021/22 secured more investment to modernise the hospital than ever before, has much-improved partner and stakeholder relationships and has progressed the hospital’s case to bring a much-needed new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, to give a few examples.

“We now look forward to receiving the Trust’s latest Care Quality Commission inspection report, following initial positive feedback, and to starting the next phase of our journey of improvement.”

The trust says the process of recruiting Prof Barnett's successor has already begun.