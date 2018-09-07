King's Lynn hospital chaplaincy member to Brave the Shave

The Rev Lee Gilbert before braving the shave (3970352)

A member of the Team QEH chaplaincy is having his hair shaved off in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Rev Lee Gilbert is taking part in the charity’s Brave the Shave and hopes to raise at least £500.

He said: “I see a lot of patients who lose their hair whilst they go through treatment. For some, but not all, it is the one thing that worries them the most.”

Pictured above, The Rev Lee Gilbert before braving the shave. Picture: SUBMITTED.