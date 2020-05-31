Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital Charity of the Year team ‘empowered me’

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 10:00, 31 May 2020

Having gone through complications with her birth, a Downham mother has been full of praise for the maternity team at Lynn’s hospital.

Katie Martyr said she could not have wished for better care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the end of April and felt “empowered” in her birth decisions.

The maternity team is the Lynn News Charity of the Year with the hospital launching a fundraising appeal for a new Bereavement Suite for those who sadly lose their babies during or shortly after birth.

