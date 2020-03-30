The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has risen to 40.

Officials confirmed the new figure, an increase of 18 on the previous update issued on Friday, this afternoon.

However, no more fatalities have been recorded, after two deaths were confirmed at the weekend.

A hospital spokesman said that, of the 40 patients who have so far tested positive for COVID-19 at the QEH, 33 are currently being treated.

Four have now died, while three others have been discharged and have returned home.

Visiting restrictions have been further tightened in recent days in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus, while parking charges for people who do need to be there have been suspended.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk as a whole has now increased to 133.

