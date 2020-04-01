King's Lynn hospital coronavirus death toll rises to 10

Three more patients have died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have died after testing positive for coronavirus, it has been announced this afternoon.

That increases the total number of deaths from Covid-19 at the hospital to 10.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said a short time ago: “We can confirm today that a further three patients – one in their 60s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (32498476)

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The announcement comes after the latest national figures showed 563 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the full death toll to 2,352.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from Public Health England say the total number of confirmed positive cases in Norfolk as a whole has risen to 148.

