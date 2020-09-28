A West Norfolk hospital doctor is leading a new study looking at whether exercise can help patients diagnosed with a common form of cancer.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has linked up with academics from the Anglia Ruskin University for a pilot project involving people who are living with bladder cancer.

And, if successful, it is hoped the study could go on to help patients right across the country.

Dr Cristian Ilie, of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, right, and Dr Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University are leading a new study of how exercise might help patients living with bladder cancer (42453866)

NHS data suggests bladder cancer is the 10th most common form of the disease in the UK, with around 10,000 being diagnosed with it every year.

The study will involve 30 volunteers, all of whom are aged between 60 and 70 and who are said to be overweight and living a sedentary lifestyle, meaning they do little or no physical activity.

Of those, half will follow an exercise programme in order to see whether such a course can improve patients' mental health. The other half will not.

Dr Cristian Ilie, a urology consultant at the QEH, said: "While similar interventions have been made into different cancers and other diseases, it’s important that we continue to look at holistic patient care, rather than just the medical and clinical sides.

"That way, we can offer our patients the best care possible.

“We are hopeful for a successful pilot study that we can roll out nationally, so we can continue to support more patients with bladder cancer in the future.”

Dr Lee Smith, Reader in Physical Activity and Public Health at Anglia Ruskin, added: “It is widely known and recognised that physical activity has benefits for a range of diseases such as heart disease or strokes, but we want to look directly at the effects exercise has on patients newly diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“Some patients with bladder cancer see an increase in incontinence or are fitted with a stoma. These symptoms can often have a direct effect on patient mental health and wellbeing.

"The project also aims to look into how regular exercise can improve mental health for those living with bladder cancer.”

The research is being supported by a £10,000 grant from the charity, Action Bladder Cancer UK.

Healthcare professionals, physiotherapists and personal trainers will work together to develop the physical exercise programme for participants.