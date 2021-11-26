King's Lynn hospital evacuated after discovery of suspect package

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital was partially evacuated this afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious package.

But bosses say the area is now open again after the item was found not to be a "credible threat".

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said a short time ago: “This afternoon we declared an incident on site following the discovery of a suspicious package.

“We immediately evacuated the surrounding area to ensure everyone’s safety and are pleased to confirm that this was not a credible threat and the area is now re-open.

“We are working with local police to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”