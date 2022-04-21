King's Lynn hospital fight goes back to Westminster

Campaigners say they have had “productive” talks with MPs as the fight to secure a rebuild of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital continues.

A delegation led by the Lynn and District Trades Council met North West Norfolk MP James Wild and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in Westminster yesterday.

The meeting, which follows a demonstration there last September, comes amid growing frustration at the delay to a decision on whether the QEH will be included in a list of projects to receive Government funding.

Lynn and District Trades Council activists meet MPs James Wild and Duncan Baker in Westminster (56195339)

Trades council secretary Jo Rust said Mr Wild had agreed they should be part of any future visit to the QEH by the current Health Secretary, Sajid JAvid.

She added: “It was a productive meeting where we got our fears and concerns across. We felt the MPs understood and shared them.

“We expressed our extreme disappointment and dissatisfaction that the decision had been delayed and delayed and articulated the risk this posed to the fabric of the hospital and so to the staff and patients.”

Mr Wild said: “The strong community support for QEH is a real strength of our case for a new hospital so it was a pleasure to welcome local campaigners to the House of Commons again.

“We share an impatience for decision to be made and will continue to press for the modernisation of the hospital that patients and staff deserve.”