Hospital bosses in Lynn say they are preparing to deal with the threat of the coronavirus outbreak - should it spread to West Norfolk.

So far, only two cases of the infection ­- which has already led to the deaths of more than 200 people in China - have been confirmed in the UK. Neither of them are in East Anglia.

But members of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's board were told today that steps are being taken to ensure the hospital is ready if a case is reported.

Medical director Dr Frankie Swords said daily meetings were taking place on the issue and staff in the emergency department were being trained to recognise the potential signs.

A separate entry point is also being prepared for potential patients so they can be kept away from other people and should be ready by the end of this week.

Dr Swords said: "We have to be prepared in case."

The main entrance to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital(25811516)

Dr Ian Mack, a non-executive director and former chairman of West Norfolk's clinical commissioning group, asked whether other health bodies were also preparing in case of an outbreak.

The meeting heard discussions were taking place on the issue.

