Lynn News

Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital governor receives honorary degree

By Lynn News Reporter
- newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 23 September 2018

A semi-retired North Wootton man has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wolverhampton for his contribution to a £100 million redevelopment project.

Andy Walder, who is chairman of Freebridge Community Housing and a governor at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has been awarded a Doctor of Technology in recognition of his contribution and achievements in the hospitality and construction industries.

Andy Walder, of North Wootton, who has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wolverhampton. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4273014)
Andy Walder, of North Wootton, who has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wolverhampton. Photo: SUBMITTED. (4273014)

Andy, who has worked on developing training for high profile construction projects including the London Olympics in 2006, said: “I am proud and honoured to receive this award from the University of Wolverhampton but also humbled, because all these achievements have been made with the support of talented teams.”

Picture: SUBMITTED.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE