King's Lynn hospital governor receives honorary degree

A semi-retired North Wootton man has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wolverhampton for his contribution to a £100 million redevelopment project.

Andy Walder, who is chairman of Freebridge Community Housing and a governor at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has been awarded a Doctor of Technology in recognition of his contribution and achievements in the hospitality and construction industries.

Andy, who has worked on developing training for high profile construction projects including the London Olympics in 2006, said: “I am proud and honoured to receive this award from the University of Wolverhampton but also humbled, because all these achievements have been made with the support of talented teams.”

