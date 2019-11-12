King's Lynn hospital heroes recognised for their outstanding work

In order to emphasise the wellbeing of staff, Lynn’s hospital put on a special awards night to celebrate the success of employees.

Over 200 attendees gathered at Knights Hill Hotel on Grimston Road on Thursday to recognise the good work of staff and volunteers at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The awards were handed out in 11 categories including Unsung Hero of the Year and Leader of the Year with 400 people being nominated for the awards.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital special award ceremony at the Knights Hill Hotel(21447573)

Chief executive of the QEH, Caroline Shaw, previously said it was vital to retain staff by boosting internal morale.

She said negative inspection reports can make people feel “downhearted” so it was important to celebrate successes as well.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Shaw said: “We are determined to do ever more to celebrate, value and recognise our staff and to say ‘thank you’ for the care they deliver to our patients and their commitment to our hospital.

The Chairman's Award to Debbie Linford. Pictured from left are Steve Barnett, Debbie Linford, Caroline Shaw and Simon Rowe(21474937)

“I would also like to thank our Charitable Trust Fund and local businesses and companies for making these awards possible and our local community for all they do to support our hospitals throughout the year.”

Claire Kent, deputy head of nursing, won the Leader of the Year Award, while John Voaden of the emergency department won the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Simon Blatch, assistant practitioner for occupational therapy was awarded the Behind the Scenes Award, Danny Brooks was named Apprentice/Trainee of the Year and Debbie Linford, a nursery nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, was presented the Chairman’s Award.

The Living Our Values Outstanding Achievement Award to Mark Collins, pictured second from right(21474942)

Mrs Linford was celebrating twice as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was also named at the Team of the Year.

The rest of the winners on Thursday evening were:

We Care Award-Dr Lorraine De Gray, consultant, Anaesthetics.

We Act Award-Gavin Walker, physician associate, General Medicine.

We Listen Award-Kelly Elkins, housekeeper, Shouldham Ward.

Unsung Hero Award-Syrial Monk, healthcare assistant, Acute Medical Unit.

Living Our Values Outstanding Achievement Award-Mark Collins, fire safety manager, Estates.

Simon Rowe of KL.FM hosted the awards event, which was also broadcast live on Hospital Radio Lynn.