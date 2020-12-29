King's Lynn hospital issues appointments plea

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has pleaded for patients to attend appointments as normal, despite the current coronavirus restrictions.

Officials at the Gayton Road site say they have noticed an increase in the number of people that are not attending their planned consultations.

Although Norfolk is in the toughest tier four restrictions, parts of the region served by the QEH are not.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (43674993)

A post on the hospital's Twitter account this afternoon said: "Despite being in Tier 4, it's still important you attend your hospital appointments to ensure you receive the right care in a timely matter."

Anyone who has an appointment they can no longer attend is asked to contact the hospital on 01553 613400.